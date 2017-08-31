Fans Ajax, PSV en Arsenal reageren massaal op transfer Malen

Fans Ajax, PSV en Arsenal reageren massaal op transfer Malen
31 Augustus 2017 16:38
PSV verraste zojuist met het binnenhalen van de achttienjarige Donyell Malen. De aanvaller tekent voor drie seizoenen, en komt over van Arsenal. In 2015 stapte hij nog als enorm talent over van Ajax naar Londen. De fans van zowel PSV, als Ajax en Arsenal reageren vooral positief over Malen op Twitter.

