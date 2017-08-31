Fans Ajax, PSV en Arsenal reageren massaal op transfer Malen

PSV verraste zojuist met het binnenhalen van de achttienjarige Donyell Malen. De aanvaller tekent voor drie seizoenen, en komt over van Arsenal. In 2015 stapte hij nog als enorm talent over van Ajax naar Londen. De fans van zowel PSV, als Ajax en Arsenal reageren vooral positief over Malen op Twitter.



Een greep uit de reacties:



PSV haalt dus naast Lammers en Piroe nog een jonge topspits in wording met Malen. Gaaf. Benieuwd naar de plannen. #psv #arsenal pic.twitter.com/h4gncbmmdX — Platte Kar (@Plattekar) 31 augustus 2017

One of our best prospects... — Father of Dragons (@Dan_J_Farrell) 31 augustus 2017

Donyell Malen (18) returns to 🇳🇱 with PSV Eindhoven.



We can only presume Arsenal have favourable future incenctives, i.e buy-back clause. pic.twitter.com/YoQ7XNt4cF — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) 31 augustus 2017

Really wanted more from Malen. Will do great at PSV tho — 💥Freddie💥 (@KoolKolasinac) 31 augustus 2017

Well played Malen, cut in time to flourish at PSV — S Milli (@LongLive_SM) 31 augustus 2017

De 18-jarige Donyell Malen heeft een contract voor drie jaar in Eindhoven. Blijft een vreemde zet. #AJAX #psv #Malen — ajaxmuseum.NL (@ajaxmuseumNL) 31 augustus 2017

Wel bijzonder dat Arsenal Malen nu alweer definitief laat gaan.. Was echt top in de #Ajax jeugd. Voelt niet echt top dat ie naar PSV gaat. — CampSmitty (@SmitAFCA) 31 augustus 2017