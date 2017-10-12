Buitenlanders maken Oranje-speler met grond gelijk

Buitenlanders maken Oranje-speler met grond gelijk
12 Oktober 2017 07:39
© ProShots

In het buitenland trekt men de wenkbrauwen nogal eens op als er verteld wordt dat het Nederlands elftal er weer niet bij zal zijn op een eindtoernooi. Aan de andere kant wordt het ook weer logisch gevonden, des te meer omdat Oranje steeds speelt met Vincent Janssen in de spits. Vooral in Engeland snappen de voetbalfans daar helemaal niks van.
















Meer foto's

Wilt u deze reactie verwijderen?

Reageren

0 reacties
Log hieronder in om te kunnen reageren of maak gratis een account aan.



Meer over

Oranje, Vincent Janssen