Jonge Belg van Chelsea haalt uit: ik krijg niks terug

10 Oktober 2017 12:21 © ProShots

De Belgische buitenspeler Charly Musonda Jr. staat nog steeds onder contract bij de Premier League-grootmacht Chelsea, maar de aanvaller krijgt niet veel speelminuten van oefenmeester Antonio Conte. Op Instagram haalt de talentvolle voetballer uit naar zijn werkgever: hij vindt zelf dat hij meer kansen verdient.



Musonda schrijft: "Je offert veel op, je werkt hard, harder, je geeft meer dan wordt verwacht en meer dan je kan omdat je dit zo graag wilt. En wat krijg je terug? Letterlijk niets. Klaar. Dit gezegd hebbende zal ik door blijven strijden met dezelfde vastberadenheid en betrokkenheid."



000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should. And what do you get back? Literally nothing,... done. However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game.

9 Okt 2017 om 1:44 PDT