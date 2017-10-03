FOTO'S: WAUW! PSG-ster scoort bloedmooi topmodel

FOTO'S: WAUW! PSG-ster scoort bloedmooi topmodel
03 Oktober 2017 19:54
© ProShots

Als doelman van het grote en rijke Paris Saint-Germain is het leven natuurlijk al erg plezant. Maar voor de Duitser Kevin Trapp is het helemaal feest. Met het internationale topmodel Izabel Goulart heeft hij namelijk een ongelooflijk mooie geliefde aan zijn zijde. Wij zijn jaloers!

Enkele van de mooiste foto's van Izabel:

FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Suns out bums out! 🌊☀️🌴 #stbarths #bikinilife #vacation #tanning #summer #vibes #beachbum #BodyByIza

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Partied like it's 1999 ⚡️💥@crfashionbook #lategram from #CR1999 #paris #pfw #90s #vibes @fannieschiavoni @29lowndes @mashamarkovahanson @balmainhairsalon @aliandreeamakeup @kyris.eracleous

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.5% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Excited to attend @maisonvalentino fashion show! On my way! Desfile do @maisonvalentino daqui a pouco! A caminho! #paris #pfw #valentino #excited

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:58.24074074074074% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Midnight in Paris in @dior ✨#paris #pfw #midnight #mood

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:59.074074074074076% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Hotel room workout! #BodyByIza between fashion week! No excuse 👊 Pausa #BodyByIza durante a semana de moda! Sem desculpas 👊💥! #mfw #workout #hotel #room #yoga #focus #motivation #dedication

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Sweet little Sunday 🇬🇷💙 #greece #mykonos #cruising #lazysunday

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.5% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">🎥 🎞 Stepping out with style at Venice film festival! Total look by @albertaferretti #jewelry @chopard #beauty @ismaelblancomakeup #hair @gabrytrezzi #venicefilmfestival #italy #venice

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">☀️✌️ Sun's Out, Buns Out! #BodyByIza #newyork #summer #vibes #gone #tanning #bigapple

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">#BodyByIza Summer in the city 😎🗽#newyork #sunsoutbunsout #summer #vibes

Een bericht gedeeld door Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)



