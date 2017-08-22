Fans Barça zien bui hangen: koop hém alsjeblieft niet

FC Barcelona heeft het moeilijk op de transfermarkt. Waar het nog wel de verwachting is dat de Catalanen Ousmane Dembélé en Jean Seri zullen kopen, blijft Philippe Coutinho vermoedelijk bij Liverpool. De Catalanen zouden echter al in onderhandeling zijn met Paris Saint-Germain over Angel Di Maria. De supporters van Barça willen de oud-speler van Real Madrid echter helemaal niet.





Sigh I don't want di Maria https://t.co/cLsiH0Hn4R — Donald (@macultim) August 20, 2017

Di Maria would be the final, final, final, final straw for me.



Even in a long line of horrific decisions, that would just about top it off. — FCB News (@FCBNewsRoom) August 18, 2017

Pay whatever the f BVB is asking for Dembele @jmbartomeu ! We don't want Di Maria, don't even consider signing him! 😡 — Everything about FCB (@OfficialBarca10) August 19, 2017

Even if the club doesn't sign anyone, I still don't want Di Maria at my club.. — Maria (@LuckyMariakh) August 19, 2017

@jmbartomeu Instead of signing Di Maria bring Draxler!! We don't want Di Maria! He's just a big fail — Deniz (@DenizErtegun) August 20, 2017

€60m for Di Maria? I'd rather buy Nobodinho for that price — Aglet 🅥 (@TheSonofBarca) August 19, 2017

Seeing Barcelona flailing around trying to buy someone - anyone - is hilarious. Paulinho? Di Maria? Both Premier rejects? Fantastic. — Paul Fillery (@mokofil) August 22, 2017