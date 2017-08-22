Fans Barça zien bui hangen: koop hém alsjeblieft niet

22 Augustus 2017 08:45
© ProShots

FC Barcelona heeft het moeilijk op de transfermarkt. Waar het nog wel de verwachting is dat de Catalanen Ousmane Dembélé en Jean Seri zullen kopen, blijft Philippe Coutinho vermoedelijk bij Liverpool. De Catalanen zouden echter al in onderhandeling zijn met Paris Saint-Germain over Angel Di Maria. De supporters van Barça willen de oud-speler van Real Madrid echter helemaal niet.












