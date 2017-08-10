Fans Spurs en Ajax reageren op 'recordtransfer Sanchez'

Het zou zomaar eens zo kunnen zijn dat centrumverdediger Davinson Sánchez nog vertrekt bij Ajax. Tottenham Hotspur zou ongeveer 40 miljoen euro overhebben voor de international van Colombia en dat is momenteel heet nieuws in Nederland en in Engeland. De supporters van de Amsterdammers en de Spurs reageren massaal.





Davinson Sanchez to Spurs rumour. What a way to start the day! — Ramnarayanan (@kaliyugKarna) August 10, 2017

40 miljoen voor Sánchez? Volgens mij was dat z'n prijskaartje. Als de Spurs er een ritje op de jetski bij doen is ie dus weg. — Nick (@NFD410) August 10, 2017

If Levy manage to seal deals for Keita Baldé, Davinson Sanchez & Ross Barkley... Then he's god! #THFC #COYS — Peter Ström (@popeyedoyle_) August 10, 2017

Davinson Sanchez and Balde Diao would be crazy — Tom from IT (@thakidochoa) August 10, 2017

Interesse Tottenham Hotspur in Davinson Sánchez? Vanaf 65 miljoen kan er gepraat worden! Ajax kan dit zich van alle kanten permitteren. — R.H.A. van Mill (@Jurassickingdom) August 10, 2017

Spurs linked to Davinson Sánchez. Just pay the money. Guy is a beast!pic.twitter.com/mjOAbtY3Ni — Stephan (@FootballGogme) August 9, 2017

the thought of a Sanchez, Toby and Jan partnership is scary haha — Addicted To Spurs (@addicted_spurs) August 10, 2017

I've watched Ajax for over 8 years now and he's one of the best CB's I've ever seen. Toby is second for me. — 🤡 (@Kuran1882) August 10, 2017