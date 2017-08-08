VIDEO: GOAL! Real Madrid op voorsprong tegen Man U (buitenspel?)
Real Madrid is tot dusver de betere in het duel om de Super Cup, tegen Manchester United. En de beloning liet niet lang op zich wachten: controleur Casemiro schoot zojuist de 1-0 binnen. Maar stond de Braziliaan niet buitenspel?
Casemiro opens the score in the #SuperCup 1-0 to Madrid pic.twitter.com/LNkLfPLN0C— iBleeedFootball (@iBleeedFootball) 8 augustus 2017
#Casemiro randje buitenspel. Met blote oog haast niet waar te nemen. #reaman #RMAMUN 1-0 24'— Mario van der Ende (@MariovanderEnde) 8 augustus 2017