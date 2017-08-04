CL-loting zonder Ajax levert fraaie affiches op
De loting voor de play-offs van de Champions League zitten erop. OGC Nice, dat Ajax in de derde voorronde uitschakelde, is gekoppeld aan het Napoli van Dries Mertens en Arek Milik.
Een mooi duel, maar er zijn meerdere fraaie affiches uit de koker gerold, waarbij Liverpool tegen 1899 Hoffenheim het meest aantrekkelijke tweeluik lijkt.
De tien play-offs:
Qarabag – FC Kopenhagen
APOEL Nicosia – Slavia Praag
Olympiacos – Rijeka
Celtic – Astana
H. Beer-Sheva – Maribor
Istanbul BB – Sevilla
Young Boys – CSKA Moskou
Napoli – OGC Nice
Hoffenheim – Liverpool
Sporting Lissabon – Steaua Boekarest
