CL-loting zonder Ajax levert fraaie affiches op

04 Augustus 2017 12:35

De loting voor de play-offs van de Champions League zitten erop. OGC Nice, dat Ajax in de derde voorronde uitschakelde, is gekoppeld aan het Napoli van Dries Mertens en Arek Milik.

Een mooi duel, maar er zijn meerdere fraaie affiches uit de koker gerold, waarbij Liverpool tegen 1899 Hoffenheim het meest aantrekkelijke tweeluik lijkt.

De tien play-offs:
Qarabag – FC Kopenhagen
APOEL Nicosia – Slavia Praag
Olympiacos – Rijeka
Celtic – Astana
H. Beer-Sheva – Maribor
Istanbul BB – Sevilla
Young Boys – CSKA Moskou
Napoli – OGC Nice
Hoffenheim – Liverpool
Sporting Lissabon – Steaua Boekarest


3 reacties
  • Dodobird +129 04 Aug 2017 om 12:48 Rang: Semi-prof
    Dat was dus tegen Napoli geweest. Weliswaar 3e in Italie maar 1 punt achter nr 2: Roma. Verder record aantal goals in de league. Beste 16 in CL waar het verloor van Madrid. Maar wel ervoor won b.v. 4-2 tegen Benfica. Daarbij is Italie ook nog maar een haar verwijderd van Engeland en Duitsland in uefa coefficienten.

    Nee dus. Ik denk niet dat AJAX dat overleefd had met dit fragiele defensieve positiespel.
  • DeSteek +5331 04 Aug 2017 om 12:54 Rang: Goddelijk
    Hier kan ik het helaas niet mee eens zijn, want had Ajax gewonnen van Nice, dan waren zij beschermd, hetgeen voor Nice niet gold. Ajax kon Napoli dus niet loten.
    Of ze die wedstrijd overleefd hadden, is een tweede.
  • Hupweereentrein +4337 04 Aug 2017 om 12:58 Rang: Utopisch
    Nee hoor, als ik het goed bereken heeft had Ajax tegen FCSB geloot.

    Nice zat namelijk in de pot van de ongeplaatsten, waar Ajax in de pot van de geplaatsen zat. Ajax had Napoli dus nooit kunnen loten. Sporting is ipv Ajax in de pot van de geplaatsen gekomen, omdat die doorschoven ipv Ajax. Die hebben dus de plek van Ajax ingenomen. En Sporting speelt tegen FCSB uit Roemenie. dat was dus de tegenstander geweest.
