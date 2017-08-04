CL-loting zonder Ajax levert fraaie affiches op

Dodobird +129 Rang: Semi-prof

Dat was dus tegen Napoli geweest. Weliswaar 3e in Italie maar 1 punt achter nr 2: Roma. Verder record aantal goals in de league. Beste 16 in CL waar het verloor van Madrid. Maar wel ervoor won b.v. 4-2 tegen Benfica. Daarbij is Italie ook nog maar een haar verwijderd van Engeland en Duitsland in uefa coefficienten.



Nee dus. Ik denk niet dat AJAX dat overleefd had met dit fragiele defensieve positiespel.