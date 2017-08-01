HAHA! Bizarre nieuwe sponsor Man Utd zorgt voor hilariteit

Manchester United kende in de Premier League enkele mindere jaren - al won het de voorbije jaren wel nog de FA Cup, League Cup en Europa League -, maar blijft desondanks één van de grootste clubs ter wereld. En dus zijn ze ook aantrekkelijk voor sponsors. Nu zou United op het punt staan om wel een heel opmerkelijke partner te strikken.



Volgens de Daily Mail onderhandelt de club immers met datingapp Tinder, dat jaarlijks meer dan 13 miljoen euro veil zou hebben om op de mouwen van de shirts van Man Utd te prijken. Op sociale media zorgt die op til staande deal voor heel wat hilariteit.





