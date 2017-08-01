Watford-supporters lachen Ajax uit op social media

De Braziliaanse aanvaller Richarlison vertrekt van Fluminense naar het Engelse Watford. Ajax was eerder akkoord over de komst van de spits, maar die kiest dus voor een vervolg van zijn carrière in Londen. Dat zorgt voor enige hilariteit bij de supporters van de Premier League-club: Steven Berghuis naar Feyenoord, Richarlison naar Watford, niets voor Ajax. Ook de fans van de Rotterdammers doen een duit in het zakje.





The Six Stages of Richarlison



1) Who?

2) How much?

3) Turned down Ajax? Ha, ha!

4) <GOOGLES HIM>

5) Great business

6) The new Ronaldo, mate pic.twitter.com/2NnVbkXCAH — Paul Mathews (@Watford_Politic) July 31, 2017

Ajax must really hate #watfordfc. They have to face Berghuis again and don't have Richarlison. I'm laughing my face off. — WatfordManiacs (@Watford_Maniacs) August 1, 2017

This is the only Ajax that Richarlison is interested in 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VxHlJHoi2S — Phil Carter (@Carts1963) July 31, 2017

So Richarlison has turned down Ajax for #watfordfc with Man Utd and Chelsea also expressing interest? #InPozzosWeTrust #AlwaysBelieving — Kerron Cross (@KerronCross) July 31, 2017

When Ajax is missing out on Richarlison because Watford is signing him to replace Steven Berghuis. pic.twitter.com/SClAj6P4yx — KuipTalk (@KuipTalk) July 31, 2017

Little old Watford signing a player who rejected Ajax and was wanted by Chelsea and United tears in my ears — Aadil (@aadilsham) July 31, 2017