Watford-supporters lachen Ajax uit op social media
01 Augustus 2017 09:46
© ProShots

De Braziliaanse aanvaller Richarlison vertrekt van Fluminense naar het Engelse Watford. Ajax was eerder akkoord over de komst van de spits, maar die kiest dus voor een vervolg van zijn carrière in Londen. Dat zorgt voor enige hilariteit bij de supporters van de Premier League-club: Steven Berghuis naar Feyenoord, Richarlison naar Watford, niets voor Ajax. Ook de fans van de Rotterdammers doen een duit in het zakje.












  • Bakema -186 01 Aug 2017 om 10:05 Rang: Goddelijk
    Ach ja.
  • mojorisin +13647 01 Aug 2017 om 10:24 Rang: Utopisch
    Ach ja.

    Idd, Sanchez wees Barcelona af om naar Ajax te gaan, het kan verkeren..
