Chelsea-fans woedend na gekke Morata-beslissing

Ook de selectie van Chelsea bevindt zich momenteel in de Verenigde Staten voor een trainingsstage. De Blues dienden op zaterdagmiddag een oefenduel af te werken tegen Internazionale en Alvaro Morata begon in die wedstrijd op linksvoor. De fans van Chelsea reageren behoorlijk pissed off via de diverse sociale media.





Morata starting on the LW like the Spanish Welbeck he is — Yung Jefe Planeó (@D_Deji28) July 29, 2017

Morata playing wing??? I don't get it ,him and Batshuayi interchanging ? — ! (@ThibautSave) July 29, 2017

I know it's only pre-season but why are we playing Morata wide of a front 3. — Dale Hogarth (@Hogarth85) July 29, 2017

Why are we wasting Morata on the wing FFS — Luke. (@Instxnctz) July 29, 2017

Morata looks lost to the game — Nathan (@__NateTreasure) July 29, 2017

Nothing about Morata excites me. Absolutely nothing. Bang average player as I've always said. — #CarefreeDaily 🏆 (@CarefreeDaily) July 29, 2017