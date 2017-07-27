LOL! Clubloze Zlatan maakt indruk op Instagram

LOL! Clubloze Zlatan maakt indruk op Instagram
27 Juli 2017 19:41

Een serieuze knieblessure en een clubloze status: het is een ongewone tijd voor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, maar zijn vertrek bij Manchester United heeft zijn eigenzinnige humor intact gehouden. De Zweedse aanvaller plaatste een foto van zichzelf en King Kong met de typerende tekst 'King and Kong'.

FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:40.879629629629626% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">King and Kong

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) op

Zlatan Ibrahimovic