LOL! Clubloze Zlatan maakt indruk op Instagram
Een serieuze knieblessure en een clubloze status: het is een ongewone tijd voor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, maar zijn vertrek bij Manchester United heeft zijn eigenzinnige humor intact gehouden. De Zweedse aanvaller plaatste een foto van zichzelf en King Kong met de typerende tekst 'King and Kong'.
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:40.879629629629626% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">King and Kongc9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) op