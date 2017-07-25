OUCH! Blind gaat flink de fout in met bijschrift onder Insta-foto

De social media-kanalen van de grote profvoetballers worden tegenwoordig in vrijwel ieder geval beheerd door specialisten op dit gebied. Ook Daley Blind verzint zijn eigen teksten onder de foto's op Instagram duidelijk niet.



De Oranje-speler van Manchester United ging namelijk pijnlijk de fout in door een foto te plaatsen met daaronder: 'Hi mate, would you be ok posting this image on your social channels with the following copy? Ready for the new match in the new Adidas third shirt! Let's go! #Manchesterunited #HereToCreate'..



Blind verwijderde de foto en de tekst al snel, maar screenshots gaan reeds viral op Twitter. Later plaatste hij ook nog de foto ZONDER de onbedoelde tekst er bij, maar het kwaad is al geschied.





Daley Blind has had a nightmare. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WGC61Nc3CZ — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) 25 juli 2017

Daley Blind's social media people had a bit of an off day with his Insta caption... pic.twitter.com/O1fIgBUBFt — Safwaan (@safwaansibda) 25 juli 2017

