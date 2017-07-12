"Lukaku wilde naar Chelsea, maar zijn aanname stuurt hem naar Man United"
Romelu Lukaku mag al meteen ondervinden wat het is om als toptransfer bij een topclub binnengehaald te worden. Tijdens zijn eerste training op Old Trafford werd op video vastgelegd hoe hij compleet de mist in gaat bij zijn balaanname en dat gaat meteen heel de wereld rond.
De Britse tabloid Mirror plaatste het filmpje op hun website. De reacties op Twitter waren niet mals. Van een mug een olifant maken, we vrezen dat je dat erbij zult moeten nemen Romelu...
Lukaku's first touch, again! The lad can't even give it a break in training.https://t.co/27BXLT0t4d— Nas (@Nascelotti) July 12, 2017
Lukaku wanted to move to Chelsea but his first touch sent him to Manchester— Tee Grizzley (@long_live_nii) July 12, 2017
Loooooooool Lukaku's first touch is something else 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/RRSHBx37td— SV (@SVRobertEdomi) July 12, 2017
I just don't get it a first touch is basic stuff here for a professional why is Lukaku making a meal of a simple pass 👀— Jay County (@joEdepth) July 12, 2017
Which has the better first touch?— Ben (@Pub_merchant98) July 10, 2017
Like for Romelu Lukaku
RT for this JCB tractor pic.twitter.com/7ap9CNGQgh
I'm not saying Lukaku has a bad first touch. But his second touch is usually a tackle— Paul Arthurs (@paul61arthurs) July 12, 2017