"Lukaku wilde naar Chelsea, maar zijn aanname stuurt hem naar Man United"

12 Juli 2017 16:45

Romelu Lukaku mag al meteen ondervinden wat het is om als toptransfer bij een topclub binnengehaald te worden. Tijdens zijn eerste training op Old Trafford werd op video vastgelegd hoe hij compleet de mist in gaat bij zijn balaanname en dat gaat meteen heel de wereld rond.

De Britse tabloid Mirror plaatste het filmpje op hun website. De reacties op Twitter waren niet mals. Van een mug een olifant maken, we vrezen dat je dat erbij zult moeten nemen Romelu...





















