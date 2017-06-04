FOTO: Ronaldo zorgt voor verbazing met nieuw kapsel na CL-winst
Gisteren kreeg Cristiano Ronaldo nog volop commentaar op zijn kapsel dat uit 'spaghetti-slierten' bestond, een dag na de gewonnen Champions League-finale met Real Madrid tegen Juventus (4-1) is hij langs de kapper geweest.
De Portugees, die in Cardiff goed was voor 2 goals, heeft een aardige metamorfose ondergaan. Hij is namelijk weer erg kort geschoren!
Cristiano Ronaldo trying out a new hairstyle... pic.twitter.com/Cx9COyszWE— Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) 4 juni 2017
