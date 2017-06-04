FOTO: Ronaldo zorgt voor verbazing met nieuw kapsel na CL-winst

Gisteren kreeg Cristiano Ronaldo nog volop commentaar op zijn kapsel dat uit 'spaghetti-slierten' bestond, een dag na de gewonnen Champions League-finale met Real Madrid tegen Juventus (4-1) is hij langs de kapper geweest.



De Portugees, die in Cardiff goed was voor 2 goals, heeft een aardige metamorfose ondergaan. Hij is namelijk weer erg kort geschoren!





Cristiano Ronaldo trying out a new hairstyle... pic.twitter.com/Cx9COyszWE — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) 4 juni 2017

Why has Ronaldo done that to his hair?! — Manny 🔴 (@afcmanny_) 4 juni 2017

Ronaldo wtf happened to your hair 😂😂😂😂😂 — بـشـر (@Bissher) 4 juni 2017

Ronaldo cut his hair lmfaaoo I'm on the floor — KG (@ElMagoCF4) 4 juni 2017

Ronaldo why you cut your hair like that? — Muhammad Syahmi (@SYAHMIMIMIMIMI) 4 juni 2017

Wtf ronaldo cut his hair!!! — Mahad Jama (@MahadJama20) 4 juni 2017

OMG Ronaldo has shaved all his hair off, i don't know how to feel about it, i've only ever known him with long hair!😳 — 👻👻 (@bobsyouruncle__) 4 juni 2017