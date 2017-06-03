'Wát een fenomeen, hij mag mijn vriendin hebben'

'Wát een fenomeen, hij mag mijn vriendin hebben'
03 Juni 2017 22:28

Cristiano Ronaldo heeft twee goals achter zijn naam staan in de Champions League-finale in Cardiff tussen Real Madrid en Juventus. De Portugees staat dus nog maar eens op in een grote wedstrijd. Op het sociale medium Twitter komt men nu opeens superlatieven tekort voor de superster van De Koninklijke.

















Meer foto's

Wilt u deze reactie verwijderen?

Reageren

0 reacties
Log hieronder in om te kunnen reageren of maak gratis een account aan.



Meer over

Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo