'Wát een fenomeen, hij mag mijn vriendin hebben'

Cristiano Ronaldo heeft twee goals achter zijn naam staan in de Champions League-finale in Cardiff tussen Real Madrid en Juventus. De Portugees staat dus nog maar eens op in een grote wedstrijd. Op het sociale medium Twitter komt men nu opeens superlatieven tekort voor de superster van De Koninklijke.





Ronaldo is entitled to my girlfriend and my small akant balance — Nobody's Favorite (@kashymeh) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo is like cheese. He gets better with age #uclfinal2017 — Gamble (@Andrew_Gamble_) June 3, 2017

5th Ballon d'Or for Ronaldo. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/LYzC4KcTlE — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) June 3, 2017

Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid Ronaldo scores his 600th career goal. An amazing feat 👏 #ChampionsLeague #uclfinal2017 pic.twitter.com/cianuwBfnJ — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) June 3, 2017

The King Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/8QKWtB6qre — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 3, 2017

Messi dey lift hin shirt but Cristiano Ronaldo dey lift the Champions League. Difference dey.. #UCL pic.twitter.com/tR3Plerxnh — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) June 3, 2017

#uclfinal2017 this is the king 😎😎🙌

Ronaldo

HALA MADRID pic.twitter.com/NOECwCOY2c — Tony Ochieng (@braxmiltony) June 3, 2017