Blind zorgt met Europa League-winst voor unicum

Manchester United wist woensdagavond de UEFA Europa League in de wacht te slepen. De Engelse grootmacht was in het Zweedse Solna met 2-0 te sterk voor Ajax en daarmee zorgde United-middenvelder Daley Blind voor een unicum.



De Oranje-international is namelijk de eerste Nederlander die de finale speelt en hem ook nog wint sinds de naamsverandering van UEFA Cup naar UEFA Europa League in 2009, zo meldt Opta.





