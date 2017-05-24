Blind zorgt met Europa League-winst voor unicum

Blind zorgt met Europa League-winst voor unicum
24 Mei 2017 23:49

Manchester United wist woensdagavond de UEFA Europa League in de wacht te slepen. De Engelse grootmacht was in het Zweedse Solna met 2-0 te sterk voor Ajax en daarmee zorgde United-middenvelder Daley Blind voor een unicum.

De Oranje-international is namelijk de eerste Nederlander die de finale speelt en hem ook nog wint sinds de naamsverandering van UEFA Cup naar UEFA Europa League in 2009, zo meldt Opta.


