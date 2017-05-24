Buitenland reageert na wissel fel op 'hype' Dolberg

Ajax-spits Kasper Dolberg is gelinkt aan verschillende topclubs in Europa, maar in de finale tegen Manchester United viel hij niet op. Na zijn wissel werd er vanuit het buitenland volop over hem gesproken. Velen noemen hem vooral 'een hype'.





So much hype around Dolberg, didnt see much of him tbh — SelloSi (@sellosi) 24 mei 2017

Heard a lot about Kasper Dolberg and was looking forward to watching him tonight. He didn't get a sniff and has now been whipped off. Shame. — talkingbaws (@talkingbaws) 24 mei 2017

Everyone buzzing over that Dolberg but he couldn't even do shit against Smalling — Lucas Vick (@LxcasVick02) 24 mei 2017

I don't want Dolberg after watching this, he isn't a big game player, dissappeared today. We don't need a young player with potential type. — Husam (@DutchDinho) 24 mei 2017

Are we still linked with Dolberg 😱 — Cathy C (@711cathy) 24 mei 2017

All the hype about Dolberg but he was terrible af today — Justin Lim (@justinlimwc) 24 mei 2017

Kasper Dolberg a big big disappointment tonight always tried to run behind Blind but the Dutch defender just outwitted him one step ahead. — Josh Bunting (@Distillerymad) 24 mei 2017

Loool all this Dolberg hype for him to put in a 1/10 and get subbed off — James. (@VintageChelsea) 24 mei 2017

Didn't realise that Dolberg was playing — Thomas Hope (@Thomas_hope98) 24 mei 2017

Dolberg.

Disappointed is an understatement.

Never believe the hype. — A-K-I-₪ © (@akgage) 24 mei 2017