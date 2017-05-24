Buitenland reageert na wissel fel op 'hype' Dolberg

Buitenland reageert na wissel fel op 'hype' Dolberg
24 Mei 2017 22:16

Ajax-spits Kasper Dolberg is gelinkt aan verschillende topclubs in Europa, maar in de finale tegen Manchester United viel hij niet op. Na zijn wissel werd er vanuit het buitenland volop over hem gesproken. Velen noemen hem vooral 'een hype'.
































