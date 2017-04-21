United-fans tweeten allemaal hetzelfde over Depay

Manchester United en Olympique Lyon spelen allebei nog om de Europa League-beker en in de Engelse industriestad Manchester weten ze het zeker: United gaat door, Lyon gaat door en Memphis scoort de winnende in de finale. Er is echter één minuscuul probleempje.



De Nederlandse vleugelspits heeft dit seizoen al voor de Red Devils gespeeld in Europa en dat betekent dat hij niet meer mee mag doen bij de Fransen. Daar is men in Engeland echter niet helemaal van op de hoogte, zoals hieronder te zien is.





What are the odds of a Man Utd Lyon europa league final with Memphis Depay scoring the winning goal? — Max Houghton (@MaxHoughton) April 21, 2017

IF united make it to the final... I guarantee Memphis Depay will score a 30 yard free kick in the 90th — Jason Iliffe (@JasonIliffe) April 21, 2017

ManU could meet up with Memphis Depay in the final 😳 — Brendan Provost (@ImBrendy) April 20, 2017

@SkyBet #RequestABet Man Utd vs Lyon in the Europa League Final and Memphis Depay to score in that game. — Rob Butland (@robbutland) April 13, 2017