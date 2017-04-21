United-fans tweeten allemaal hetzelfde over Depay

21 April 2017 22:14

Manchester United en Olympique Lyon spelen allebei nog om de Europa League-beker en in de Engelse industriestad Manchester weten ze het zeker: United gaat door, Lyon gaat door en Memphis scoort de winnende in de finale. Er is echter één minuscuul probleempje.

De Nederlandse vleugelspits heeft dit seizoen al voor de Red Devils gespeeld in Europa en dat betekent dat hij niet meer mee mag doen bij de Fransen. Daar is men in Engeland echter niet helemaal van op de hoogte, zoals hieronder te zien is.










