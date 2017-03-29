Heerlijk! Standbeeld Ronaldo zorgt voor Twitter-bom

Cristiano Ronaldo is inmiddels uitgegroeid tot een ware god in Portugal en wordt er op zoveel mogelijk manieren geëerd. Zo werd het de luchthaven van Madeira naar hem vernoemd en de superster van Real Madrid kreeg er zelfs een eigen standbeeld bovenop. Alleen lijkt de buste totaal niet op Ronaldo zelf, iets wat op de sociale media insloeg als een bom...





Is that a statue of Ronaldo or Sloth? Lmao pic.twitter.com/x1vs0K3Qm5 — Luke Monica (@Luke_Monica) March 29, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's new statue..



Close enough! 👀 pic.twitter.com/W0DDmnVnE5 — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) March 29, 2017

So Ronaldo got an airport named after him AND a statue. Whoever made it was high on something if I can see THIS resemblance... pic.twitter.com/uP8zvHNlND — Jared (@jrfracing18) March 29, 2017

Nice the way they have put a statue of Niall Quinn at Madeira airport to commemorate that time he went there on holiday #RonaldoStatue pic.twitter.com/QSdr3IQXJl — Luke McGovern (@LukeMcGovern) March 29, 2017

They've done Ronaldo so dirty with that statue. pic.twitter.com/XaTL1ldNSf — Michael (@MichoB93) March 29, 2017

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good pic.twitter.com/JIUwQBuqUY — keewa (@keewa) March 29, 2017