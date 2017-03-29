Heerlijk! Standbeeld Ronaldo zorgt voor Twitter-bom

29 Maart 2017 21:12

Cristiano Ronaldo is inmiddels uitgegroeid tot een ware god in Portugal en wordt er op zoveel mogelijk manieren geëerd. Zo werd het de luchthaven van Madeira naar hem vernoemd en de superster van Real Madrid kreeg er zelfs een eigen standbeeld bovenop. Alleen lijkt de buste totaal niet op Ronaldo zelf, iets wat op de sociale media insloeg als een bom...


























Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo