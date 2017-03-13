DAMN! Dit is de beeldschone vriendin van de grote held van FC Barcelona
13 Maart 2017 18:12
Niet Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi of Neymar, maar Sergi Roberto was degene die uiteindelijk de verlossende 6-1 maakte tegen Paris Saint-Germain. Daarmee zorgde hij voor de wonderbaarlijke Remontada (comeback) van FC Barcelona. Zijn vriendin was apetrots. En wij vermoeden dat Roberto dit ook op haar (Coral Simanovich) zal zijn. Wat een plaatje is zij!
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width
9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:33.24074074074074% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Beach...
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
8 Jan 2017 om 10:02 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width
9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:40.09259259259259% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Good Morning ✨
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
2 Jan 2017 om 12:54 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:33.33333333333333% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">☄️
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
11 Dec 2016 om 8:01 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Hello Thursday 🐆
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
16 Feb 2017 om 2:47 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">😆😁😄😃😀
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
12 Feb 2017 om 8:14 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Happy Birthday to you ! @sergiroberto the love of my life! I wish you all what I wish for myself ! health and happiness and to wake up every morning with a big smile on your face I Love You❤🎉2️⃣5️⃣🎉🙌🏻#moltesfelicitats #mazltov
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
7 Feb 2017 om 6:46 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">With my little 🐴 #replaytouch #replay @replay_store_israel
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
3 Feb 2017 om 1:40 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">🦄
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
31 Jan 2017 om 1:43 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:42.36111111111111% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">❤#love #tb #venezia #5 #27/1🙌🏻
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
27 Jan 2017 om 10:15 PST
FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Done✔️ perfect day with @afroditaisrael
c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op
26 Feb 2017 om 9:09 PST