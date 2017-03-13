DAMN! Dit is de beeldschone vriendin van de grote held van FC Barcelona

DAMN! Dit is de beeldschone vriendin van de grote held van FC Barcelona
13 Maart 2017 18:12

Niet Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi of Neymar, maar Sergi Roberto was degene die uiteindelijk de verlossende 6-1 maakte tegen Paris Saint-Germain. Daarmee zorgde hij voor de wonderbaarlijke Remontada (comeback) van FC Barcelona. Zijn vriendin was apetrots. En wij vermoeden dat Roberto dit ook op haar (Coral Simanovich) zal zijn. Wat een plaatje is zij!

FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:33.24074074074074% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Beach...

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:40.09259259259259% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Good Morning ✨

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:33.33333333333333% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">☄️

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Hello Thursday 🐆

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">😆😁😄😃😀

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Happy Birthday to you ! @sergiroberto the love of my life! I wish you all what I wish for myself ! health and happiness and to wake up every morning with a big smile on your face I Love You❤🎉2️⃣5️⃣🎉🙌🏻#moltesfelicitats #mazltov

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">With my little 🐴 #replaytouch #replay @replay_store_israel

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">🦄

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:42.36111111111111% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">❤#love #tb #venezia #5 #27/1🙌🏻

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op




FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">
elative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Done✔️ perfect day with @afroditaisrael

c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) op


Meer foto's

Wilt u deze reactie verwijderen?

Reageren

0 reacties
Log hieronder in om te kunnen reageren of maak gratis een account aan.



Meer over

FC Barcelona, Sergi Roberto