Ongeloof na pure voetbalgeschiedenis: "Zet iemand de PlayStation eens uit?"
Voetbal op zijn puurst, ongezien, miraculeus, zuivere geschiedenis, ... . Superlatieven kwamen tekort na de weergaloze Champions League-stunt van FC Barcelona. Zowat de hele voetbalwereld genoot mee van dit ongeëvenaarde spektakelstuk en dat was duidelijk merkbaar op Twitter.
Unbe-fucking-lievable! Greatest game ever.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2017
I watched @LUISENRIQUE21 say in the press conference yesterday if they can score 4 against us we can score 6!!!! Even i thought he was crazy— Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) March 8, 2017
WOW!! The beauty of the game... never give up... #barpsg— Wouter Biebauw (@Biebauw1) March 8, 2017
UCL 🔥 what a game— R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 8, 2017
Waarom voetbal alle harten veroverd #barcapsg waarom voetbal niet te vatten is. @kvkofficieel @sporza— joseph allijns (@josephallijns) March 8, 2017
Congratulations to @FCBarcelona! They punished the fear of #Paris. 👍— Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 8, 2017
Pure pure pure waanzin!! Ooh i love this game!! @FCBarcelona 😱😱😱😱 #BARPSG— Birger Verstraete (@Verstraete41) March 8, 2017
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 8, 2017
Zet hier iemand de PlayStation eens af? #BARPSG— Jarno Bertho (@JarnoBertho) March 8, 2017
The best turnaround ever in football bar none #Barca— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2017