Voetbalfans maken gehakt van AA Gent

Het Belgische AA Gent won op donderdagavond van Tottenham Hotspur en dat is natuurlijk wel een knappe prestatie te noemen. Op het sociale medium Twitter gaat het daar echter niet over: men spreekt vooral schande van de rugnummers van de Belgen. Geen nummer één, geen nummer twee ... sterker nog, de nummers één tot en met elf worden niet gebruikt.





@KAAGent @SpursOfficial This line up has an average shirt number of 35. That's ludicrous

@KAAGent @SpursOfficial @squadnos not one player in the starting XI that has 1-11 on their jersey