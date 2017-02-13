Ajacied wordt compléét afgemaakt in buitenland

Ajacied wordt compléét afgemaakt in buitenland
13 Februari 2017 06:52

Verdediger Joël Veltman is op maandag niet de populairste voetballer op aarde. Sterker nog, vrijwel alle grote buitenlandse media spreken schande van het gedrag van de Ajacied. In de wedstrijd van Ajax tegen Sparta leek Veltman het spel stil te willen leggen, maar maakte hij gebruik van de situatie om een voorzet te geven. Het moment heeft zelfs Australië en Argentinië gehaald.

