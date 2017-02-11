VIDEO: OEI! Woede in Engeland na goal met de hand door Alexis Sanchez

Met een doelpunt tegen Hull City zojuist staat Alexis Sanchez naast Romelu Lukaku als topscorer van de Premier League (16 goals). Zijn openingstreffer in het thuisduel met Arsenal had echter nooit goedgekeurd mogen worden; de bal ging over de lijn via de hand van de Chileen!





Half-time: ARSENAL 1 vs 0 Hull City (Alexis Sanchez) pic.twitter.com/FSndewkOhY — AIS BEKASI (@AIS_BKS) 11 februari 2017

Wonder where Sanchez got if from cheating gunner twat. pic.twitter.com/npg1y6vwdV — Mark Griffiths (@Markgriff1963) 11 februari 2017

are the referees not seeing or my eyes are cheating on me? arsenal have scored many goals using their hands even sanchez's goal shouldn't... — @jamil_muki7 (@jamil_muki7) 11 februari 2017

Sanchez gets the 'hard working, gritty South American' tag, and Suarez the 'cheating bastard' tag. Know who I'd rather have. — J (@JayDiddly) 11 februari 2017