VIDEO: OEI! Woede in Engeland na goal met de hand door Alexis Sanchez

VIDEO: OEI! Woede in Engeland na goal met de hand door Alexis Sanchez
11 Februari 2017 14:24

Met een doelpunt tegen Hull City zojuist staat Alexis Sanchez naast Romelu Lukaku als topscorer van de Premier League (16 goals). Zijn openingstreffer in het thuisduel met Arsenal had echter nooit goedgekeurd mogen worden; de bal ging over de lijn via de hand van de Chileen!














Meer foto's

Wilt u deze reactie verwijderen?

Reageren

0 reacties
Log hieronder in om te kunnen reageren of maak gratis een account aan.



Meer over

Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez