Celina krijgt steun van ploeggenoot: "We blijven houden van deze club"

05 Februari 2017 21:38

Enes Ünal heeft op Instagram zijn steun uitgesproken voor zijn teamgenoot Bersant Celina. Bij de competitiewedstrijd tegen Feyenoord werd in het stadion een spandoek getoond met daarop de tekst 'Kosovo is Serbia!'. Celina reageerde op sociale media woedend op het spandoek.



"Het was een moeilijke situatie voor hem. Ik ben tegen dit soort situaties", schrijft Ünal in zijn post op Instagram. "Maar we blijven houden van FC Twente en om te spelen voor FC Twente. Met al mijn liefde en respect."



FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width 9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> elative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">elative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width9.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">

000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">We both love to play for this club. I can't explain how much I'm excited to play in this stadium every other game and individual things/circumistances can't change this. Today my friend was in hard situation. And I'd like to say that I'm against this kind of situations. I'll always be and behind of my dear friend. One more time; We both love to play for this club, no matter what individuals say... With all my love and respect. ❤️ #COTE

5 Feb 2017 om 12:04 PST