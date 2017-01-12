Voormalig Engels bondscoach Taylor overleden

Voormalig Engels bondscoach Taylor overleden
12 Januari 2017 15:20

Graham Taylor is overleden, zo melden verschillende Engelse media. De voormalig bondscoach van Engeland is 72 jaar geworden. Taylor was van 1990 tot 1993 bondscoach van Engeland. Verder was hij coach van Aston Villa, Lincoln City, Watford en Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In de voorbije jaren oefende hij een bestuursfunctie uit bij Watford en werkte hij als analyticus.





