Voormalig Engels bondscoach Taylor overleden

Graham Taylor is overleden, zo melden verschillende Engelse media. De voormalig bondscoach van Engeland is 72 jaar geworden. Taylor was van 1990 tot 1993 bondscoach van Engeland. Verder was hij coach van Aston Villa, Lincoln City, Watford en Wolverhampton Wanderers.



In de voorbije jaren oefende hij een bestuursfunctie uit bij Watford en werkte hij als analyticus.





We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @England manager Graham Taylor. — The FA (@FA) 12 januari 2017